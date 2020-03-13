Closures and Cancellations for Friday, March 13th

Due to snow, sleet and rain in the forecast Friday, all schools from Mars Hill to Madawaska have closed early. Here's the latest listing:

OTHER CLOSINGS:

Fort Fairfield Snowmobile Club Superdraw Supper scheduled for Saturday, March 14th has been postponed to a later date.

NMCC/Husson in Presque Isle is closing early at 1 p.m. (including the Wellness Center)

UMFK will be closing today from 2pm due to inclement weather. The Library, Nowland Hall, and the Sports Center will remain open.

CCNB Edmundston has cancelled its afternoon classes.

All-Star Gymnastics is cancelled. No classes Friday in Houlton or Presque Isle.

Central Aroostook Chamber Office - closed

Woodland Town Office is closed.

Bread of Life Soup Kitchen in Caribou is closed

Aroostook Band of Micmacs is closing all sites including the Health Center at 1 p.m.

Katahdin Trust Company’s branch in Eagle Lake will be closing early today at 1:30pm due to weather.

Presque Isle Family Planning closing at 2pm today

Caribou District and Superior Court is closing at 2:30PM

Caribou Wellness & Rec. Center is closing at 3 p.m.

Caribou Knights of Columbus Bingo is cancelled Friday

Presque Isle Elks Bingo is cancelled

Adult Multiple Alternative Center (AMAC) in Presque Isle has cancelled its program Friday due to the weather.

We'll update this post as we get further information.