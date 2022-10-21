Schedule Appointments for the BMV in Aroostook County, Maine

Appointment System for Maine BMV

When you have to get your driver’s license updated, or do many other things at the Maine BMV, you will be able to make an appointment ahead of time. Talk about convenience and ease. No more long lines and waiting for your number to be called.

Use the Link on Monday, October 24, 2022

On Monday, October 24, 2022, the link will go live at the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles to make appointments across the state.

The new system allows Mainers to make an appointment and schedule a visit to any BMV office statewide. according to WGME. Walk-ins are also an option as well at all locations.

Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows

Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, and Maine’s Director of Communications, Emily Cook, tested the system out before the launch. Bellows said, “Mainers lead busy lives, and for a variety of reasons, many people have limited time for errands like renewing their license. Launching appointments while maintaining walk-in options is a common sense step forward to better serve our customers.”

Deputy Secretary of State for BMV, Cathie Curtis

Cathie Curtis is the Deputy Secretary of State for BMV. She said about the new system, “Our branch office staff want to provide the best customer service they can, and allowing customers to schedule appointments that work for them and their schedules will provide a more positive experience for our customers. Especially for working Mainers who need to take time off of work to do errands, this will be a time and money-saving improvement for them.”

More Information

Learn more about the Maine Department of the Secretary of State by following them on Facebook. You can also go to the homepage.

