Scarlett Johansson recently sold her longtime penthouse in New York City. The penthouse was on the market for nearly two years before it sold at a loss for $1.8 million.

In 2008, the Black Widow star bought her penthouse in the Sutton Place neighborhood, which Forbes describes as "a Manhattan sanctuary free from hustle and bustle."

The actress renovated and updated the penthouse over the last decade or so, but was unable to get her initial asking price of $2.5 million.

Johansson was born in Manhattan and always loved being in the spotlight, often performing song-and-dance routines for her family. She made her film debut when she was just 9 years old in the movie North alongside John Ritter. Since then, she's gone on to star in Marvel movies and films such as Lost in Translation, Girl With a Pearl Earring and He's Just Not That into You.

Johansson was the world's highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019.

