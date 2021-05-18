Save Money at Local Courses with Golf Cards

Ready to get and play some golf? The weather is nice and the greens are in full swing. Our golf cards deals are up to half off on your favorite courses.

Save money on rounds at Presque Isle Country Club, Covered Bridge Golf and Country Club, Caribou Country Club, Fort Kent Golf Club. As you see, we have deals on courses in Maine and New Brunswick.

The Presque Isle Country Club is located at 35 Parkhurst Siding Road. It’s the perfect course to challenge your skills and a friendly place to enjoy the game. There’s a golf shop with all the stock you need, plus a restaurant and lounge - and so much more.

The Covered Bridge Golf and Country Club in Hartland is a spectacular 18-hole course. It has a great view of the Saint John River Valley. The championship course has 6,609-yards of golf. An awesome and challenging place to lay for everyone.

The Caribou Country Club is easily accessible to Caribou and surrounding areas on Route 161. Famous golf architect Geoffrey S. Cornish designed the 3,206 yard, nine-hole course in the 1970’s. There’s a pro shop, lockers, lounge and more.

The Fort Kent Golf Club is right on the border of Maine and New Brunswick. It’s located right in the St. John Valley. The 9-hole course features 3,300 yards of golf. The clubhouse offers great food and drink specials.

How much do you save?

Buy your cards now with deals as low as just $12.50 and no more than $20.

This is a great chance to get a friend or family member a cool gift. Maybe entice someone who’s never played before to get hooked.

Now is the time to improve your swing, or maybe your putting - there are probably a bunch of things. Grab your golf card and off you go.