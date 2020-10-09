Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Kids Are Watching ‘Buffy’ During Quarantine

Sarah Michelle Gellar's children have been binge-watching Buffy while in quarantine.

Gellar spoke about her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 11-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and 8-year-old son, Rocky, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Surprisingly, this is the first time her children have ever watched the iconic '90s teen vampire show. In fact, her family is now binge-watching the entire series together.

“We just started,” Gellar told Clarkson. “I never thought to show it to them and they asked [to watch it] during quarantine. We were trying to find shows to binge. And I was like, 'OK!' I didn't even know if they'd be into it. But they are so into it.”

Even though her kids enjoy the show, they’re still not all that impressed by their famous, vampire-butt-kicking mother. "I'm the world's biggest disappointment for them because they'll always ask questions and I'll be like, 'I don't remember. I'll have to text someone and ask,'" she laughed. "They think they know it better than me at this point."

Although she may be a “disappointment,” her children do admire her acting chops. “My son actually thinks that I'm cool now,” she joked.

Gellar starred as Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer between 1997 and 2003.