Sabattus Police Believe This Truck Fatally Hit a Pedestrian

Sabattus Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a truck believed to have fatally struck a pedestrian.

First responders were sent to the 400 block of Bowdoinham Road, just after 5:00 Sunday afternoon, to a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without checking on the victim or rendering first aid. Sabattus Police Officer Michael Cote was the first on the scene, and began administering life-saving measures to the female victim.

When medical personnel from United Ambulance Service arrived, they declared the woman deceased. She's identified as a 28-year-old Sabattus resident. Any further information about her identity will not be released until her family has been notified. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

A check of local surveillance cameras led police to identify a dark-colored, full-size pickup that's believed to have been involved in the incident. Officials say the vehicle is a late-model Dodge Ram 1500 4-door crew cab pickup with chrome rims that sustained heavy front-end damage, so should be easy to spot.

Anyone with information that could help identify the vehicle and/or the driver is urged to contact Sergeant Michael Chaine with the Sabattus Police Department at 207-375-6952, or via email at mchaine@sabattus.org.

