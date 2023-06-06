This Brightly Colored Moth has to be One of Maine’s Most Beautiful

We need to talk about a moth that not everyone hates for a change.

Being the time of year that it is, the internet around these parts is overrun with hatred for Browntail Moth Caterpillars, and with good reason. Most of us are walking around scratching the flesh off our bodies trying to cope with the nastiness of the rash. It rivals Poison Ivy for it's ability to cause hate and discontent.

But not all moths are created equal. Some seem to actually just be for our pure enjoyment. Ever seen a hummingbird moth? They're super cool and neat looking. They literally look like a hummingbird, which I'm sure is no accident by nature. But some look almost downright cute and cuddly. Meet the Rosy Maple Moth...

They start they're lives pretty ugly and then just become pretty.

They start their lives as a caterpillar known as the Greenstriped Mapleworm. They look like one of those buggers with no fuzz on them, almost like it's just a little nugget of flesh trying to make its way in the world. But once they pop into maturity, they become these magnificent little moths with bright yellow and pink coloring.

Rosy maple moth caterpillar Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Judging by what I've seen on social media, they seem to be everywhere right now. I haven't seen one at my house, but I've also been so skittish from BTM's, that I haven't really taken the time to stop and look.

Where are you most likely to spot them?

As their name would imply, you'll mostly find these on maple trees. And they have a pretty broad habitat, so you shouldn't have too much trouble finding them if you look for them. The other cool part is if you find one, you'll likely find a bunch because they often huddle in numbers.

Rosy Maple Moth (Dryocampa rubicunda) Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The big thing is, it's just nice to talk about something other than the nasty caterpillars who shall-not-be-named. Just once, it's nice to say, "hey... look at this pretty thing." As opposed to our usual Maine insect spiel, right?

Maybe you could get some of them to land on your new island lighthouse!

Wanna Buy a Lighthouse on a Lake in Maine? You could be the coolest person you know.

These 5 Weapons Are Highly Illegal to Own in Maine