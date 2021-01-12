Rollover Accident on New Sweden Road, Caribou, Maine

Caribou Police responded Monday afternoon around 3:15 pm to a report of a rollover accident on the New Sweden Road in the area of the Caribou Country Club.

Police said a 2002 Chevy Tahoe driven by 27-year-old Kristin McBreairty of Caribou left the roadway and went in the ditch area before striking a driveway culvert. The vehicle then became airborne and traveled several feet before striking the ground.

Caribou Police

Officials said the Tahoe appears to have rolled two additional times before coming to rest on its side.

Two minor children were also in the vehicle with McBreairty.

All three occupants were transported to Cary Medical Center with no life-threatening injuries.

Police said speed and possible distraction are considered contributing factors as the investigation continues.

The 2002 Tahoe was destroyed in the incident and charges are pending.

Officers Craig Peterson, Kyle Scott and Kevin St. Peter were assisted by the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department.

