Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick Coming to Maine

Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer/songwriter Rod Stewart with special guests Cheap Trick live at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, Wednesday, August 5.

Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special ticket presale beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10am, visit Rod Stewart.com for more information. Cheap Trick fan club members can access a special ticket presale beginning Wednesday, January 8 at 10 AM, visit CheapTrick.com for more information.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10am until Thursday, January 9 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

TIME: Thursday, Jan 9 from 10 am to 10 pm

General public ticket sale begins Friday, January 10 at 10:00 AM. General admission and reserved seating ticket prices range from $29.50 to $500.00 - plus any applicable fees depending on purchase outlet.

