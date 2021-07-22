Rockin’ on Riverside is Ready to Groove, Presque Isle, Maine

Rockin’ on Riverside is one of the funnest things you’ll do this summer. Wait, did we just make such a bold statement. Yes, and we mean it - how can you not have fun at a free concert playing great live music with food, vendors and a beer garden.

Too Far North is bringing the groove, Thursday, July 22. Everything starts at 6 p.m. and the live music goes until 8:30 p.m.

When we say live music we mean some of the best bands around (see the schedule of artists below). These groups are ready to lay it down so you can dance, sing, play air guitar, and make a fool of yourself (in a good way) - you might not be able to control yourself. It happens everytime the first notes hit the summer air and the crowds start swaying.

This leads us to the food trucks and the vendors. We have an easy solution if you’re trying to figure out what to get. Get one of everything. Try something you love and try something new. Share an order with your loved ones. You’ll be glad you did.

As you’re filling up on incredible local cuisine, shop at the vendors tables, tents and booths. Talk to them about their original items for sale. There’s always something you won’t find anywhere else - and at such great prices too.

Oh the beer garden. How we love the beer garden. The gazebo is so inviting and the service is so friendly. After a long day at work and as the week is winding down on a Thursday evening, you deserve a cold one.

Get our free mobile app

Rockin’ on Riverside is every other Thursday. Some of the shows coming up include No Pressure playing under the County sky on Thursday, August 5 and Common Crossing sets the perfect mood on Thursday, August 19.

Keep in mind, the parking area from Riverside Drive to Chapman Road is closed from 3:30 pm to 9 pm on the day of the shows.

Best Desserts in New England By State