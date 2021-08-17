Rockin’ on Riverside, August 19, 2021, Presque Isle, Maine

How much fun has Rockin’ on Riverside been all summer? A lot of fun is right. The bands have come out to put on incredible shows and the crowds have been there to love it.

Thursday, August 19, 2021 is another great time planned with Common Crossing playing the free live show in Presque Isle, Maine.

The show and activities start up at 6 p.m. and keep going right on until 8:30 p.m. Bring the whole family and get there early for a good seat - bring your own lawn chairs and blankets to make space.

Make a night of it and come get dinner at the food trucks. Plus, the beer garden is conveniently located at the gazebo and ready for all adults to enjoy a cold one.

The vendors will have things for sale and also have information to share. Come and see the handcrafted items and do some shopping.

The Presque Isle Downtown Revitalization has a great Facebook. They update on a regular basis and give timely information on all their events. Here’s the promotion for Common Crossing, August 19.

The parking area from Riverside Drive to Chapman Road is closed from 3:30 pm to 9 pm the day of the show.

Let us know what your favorite show was this summer at Rockin’ on Riverside. How many times did you make it to see the bands live? This is the last one this year, so you want to make it if you can.

