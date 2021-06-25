Did Rihanna Cover Up the Shark Tattoo She Got With Drake?

Where did Rihanna's shark tattoo go?

On Wednesday (June 23), the "Umbrella" singer was photographed having a date night with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the camo-print shark tattoo, which usually sits on her left ankle, was covered up with new ink.

The new tattoo is a black crown that wraps around Rih's ankle — in the very same spot where the shark tattoo she got to match her ex-boyfriend Drake's shark tattoo used to be. (Drake got a similar shark design on his inner forearm back in 2016.)

https://twitter.com/FeistyRiRi/status/1407946502283005954?s=20

A source told E! News that the tattoo held "special significance" for the former pair. Drake and Rihanna dated on and off between 2009 and 2016. During their relationship, they visited an aquarium in Toronto, Canada where Drake purchased her a stuffed shark.

Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang created Rihanna's design. "Camo shark for my dear friend @badgalriri," he captioned an Instagram post of his work.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ0mRsEgOyx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

During Rihanna and A$AP's date night earlier this week, they were denied entry into a bar. An onlooker posted a viral video of the encounter that the couple had with a bouncer at Barcade in Harlem.

Things between A$AP and Rihanna appear to be getting serious. In a May interview with GQ, A$AP called RiRi "the love of my life."