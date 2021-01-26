Richard Lewis Won’t Appear in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11

Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm will continue without Richard Lewis, according to Variety. The long-time cast member and friend of Larry David had to withdraw from the HBO show due to a series of back and shoulder surgeries.

“For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD. Honestly, I’m crushed that I won’t be part of this season,” Lewis told Variety. “For sure, I will be screaming with all the other Curb fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12!”

Lewis officially made the announcement via Twitter on Monday night. “What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy,” Lewis wrote in his post. “Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #CurbYourEnthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…" The caption is accompanied by a photo of Lewis and David together:

Since 2000, Lewis has cemented himself as an important recurring character on Curb Your Enthusiasm. He plays a semi-autobiographical version of himself, just like David does. Their friendship onscreen mirrors the close ties they have in real life. In Season 5, when Larry needs a kidney transplant, it's Richard who gives it to him.

In June 2020, Curb Your Enthusiasm was renewed for an 11th season by HBO. The show has gained momentum over the years, garnering 47 Emmy nominations and winning two. Unless Season 11 is radically different from the others, Lewis might just get his wish for a Season 12 after all.