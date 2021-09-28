Larry’s Back in the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Teaser

If anyone should be good at making fun of the pandemic, it’s Larry David. He hates people, he’s a hypochondriac, he assumes the worst in everyone he meets. Really, this is a terrible time for humanity, but it’s a golden age for Larry David being proven right about everything he’s ever said about the world.

That alone should make this new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm very interesting. It’s not clear how much of the pandemic will be portrayed on the show, but it seems like insanely fertile territory for Larry David’s comedy of humiliation, awkwardness, and rage. The official HBO press release about the series’ return lists the co-stars as Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson and Richard Lewis. Initially, Lewis had announced he would not be a part of the show this year because of some health issues. Thankfully, those cleared up enough for him to film some stuff for Season 11.

Lewis is not in the teaser for Season 11, though. Neither is anyone else but Larry David. Which, actually, sums up his worldview quite nicely...

Curb Your Enthusiasm has been airing on HBO since the year 2000, meaning it’s been producing new episodes for more than twice as long as Seinfeld did on NBC. (Seinfeld, of course, cranked out shows at a much faster rate; in 20+ years, Curb has only made 100 episodes compared to Seinfeld’s 180 episodes in 9 years.)

The new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres on October 24 on HBO. The first episode premieres at 10:40 ET/PT; subsequent episodes will premiere at 10:30 ET/PT on Sundays. Season 11 is ten episodes long.