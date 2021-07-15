Reunion Night at Thursdays on Sweden Street, Caribou, Maine

Thursdays on Sweden Street is set for another amazing show in Caribou Thursday evening, July 15, 2021.

It’s one of the favorite dates on the schedule as Reunion Night returns to downtown Caribou, Maine. This is the perfect opportunity to meet up with friends you haven’t seen for a long time.

The music is always a major part of Thursdays on Sweden Street. This week features one of the most popular bands in Aroostook County and the state. Come see Wally and the Virginian perform all the songs you love. They know how to put on a show and keep you singing and dancing.

The food is incredible and the delicious smells will have you going from vendor to vendor getting as much as you can eat. Share a bite with family and old friends on Reunion Night. This is your chance to really kick back and take it all in. The Outdoor Cafe is such a featured part of the event. What a great choice to have Par & Grill serving up all the delectable dishes for everyone. Make sure you stop by and place your order.

Everything gets started at 6 pm and goes right on through until 9 pm.

The schedule this year is a great welcome back to a long tradition of Thursdays on Sweden Street. The event is every other Thursday. On July 29, 2021, come see Adam & CJ get up on stage and wow the crowd.

Get our free mobile app

For more information on the events scheduled for August 12 and August 26, 2021, go to the Thursdays on Sweden Street Facebook page. Also, the city of Caribou have updates on their homepage.

Get there early and get ready to run into people you’ve been wanting to see for a long time. It’s Reunion Night at Thursdays on Sweden Street in downtown Caribou, Maine, July 15, 2021.