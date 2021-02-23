Update: Residential Fire in Lincoln, Maine

UPDATE:

A 7-year-old girl died in a house fire in Lincoln, Maine Monday night.

Firefighters responded shortly before 10:00 p.m. to find the home on Taylor Street already engulfed in flames.

Lincoln Fire Captain Kenneth Goslin tells WABI that family members immediately informed firefighters that the girl was trapped inside the home in a bedroom area.

Everyone else had made it out safely. Because of the intensity of the fire, Goslin says they were unable to reach the girl. Once the fire was knocked down, crews found the body of the child.

Six people were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

Captain Goslin said the snow complicated efforts to fight the fire as well as the home being at the end of a road near a lake.

Crews were on scene until about 4 o'clock this morning. Maine State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.