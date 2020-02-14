Report: Hepatitis A in Maine Climbed Significantly Last Year
Public health authorities say the number of reported cases of hepatitis A in Maine climbed significantly last year.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that reported cases of the disease rose from nine in 2018 to 45 last year.
A dozen of those cases were linked to a food-borne outbreak in Aroostook County.
Hepatitis A virus causes liver infection and leads to symptoms such as fever, fatigue, nausea and jaundice.
The Maine CDC says the best way to prevent the virus is with a vaccine, and practicing good hygiene can also help.
