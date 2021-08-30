Remembering When Ed Asner Played A Two-Night Stand In Downeast Maine

It was only a couple of years ago when the then 89-year-old actor and his daughter came to Downeast Maine to star in and produce a performance in Eastport.

You have to hand it to him, Ed Asner, one of the most beloved actors in the country, kept it going to the very end. The acting great died this past weekend at the age of 91, according to a Twitter post from his official account, which was always very interesting to read and keep up with as the man with a huge heart and many opinions made his feelings known.

Asner was very well known for portraying Lou Grant, the grumpy boss of a television news show on the comedy series the Mary Tyler Moore Show in the later '70s and early '80s, and then taking the character to a more serious role in Lou Grant, where he played a newspaper editor. Throughout his television career, he won seven Emmy awards. In his later years, he was known for voicing characters in animated movies, such as Carl Fredricksen in the Pixar movie Up.

But it was back in October of 2019 that Mr. Asner toured the country with his daughter Liza playing in and producing performances in small theater venues like the Eastport Arts Center, where he played God for two nights in the political satire God Help Us! Mr. Asner was joined onstage by a troupe of local actors for the play, an opportunity which we're sure that none of them will ever forget.

For those of us who grew up watching him on TV and in the movies, we will never forget him as well. RIP Mr. Asner.