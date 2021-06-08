Rekindle the Joy of Being a Kid in this Luxurious Tree House in Maine

A website called "New England with Love" highlighted 20 of the Best Airbnbs in Maine You'll Want to Book Now and this charming treehouse was on the list! I am truly feeling more relaxed just from looking at photos of this treetop treasure. Imagine staying there?! The listing doesn’t disclose the exact location however it mentions it is close to Bar Harbor which is a huge win. This means lots of hiking, great restaurants and breweries are nearby.

On the other hand. your only neighbors are named spruce, pine, cedar, maple, and birch and they are all trees. So if solitude is your jam, this treehouse is also the perfect place for that. This is what your day could look like if you book a stay at this dreamy treehouse.

Wake up and take a lengthy soak in the luxurious whirlpool:

Airbnb

Then feel your troubles melt away in the state of the art sauna:

Airbnb

Bring your coffee out on the spacious deck and listen to the sweet songs of nature. OH! And did I mention there is a campfire and picnic area?!

Airbnb

I know you're probably clean from your bath but why not unwind some more in the outdoor shower? It's there afterall!

Airbnb

Now it's time to whip up dinner in the cozy kitchen equipped with all of the comforts of home:

Airbnb

Hope you brought board games! Cuz next on the itinerary you are snuggling up on the couch with your tree house mate(s). It's time for a rousing round of scrabble in front of the fire:

Airbnb

And when the day is done, know there is a real cozy bed waiting for you to lay your head..

Airbnb

Did we just have the most relaxing mythical day in the history of mythical days? Check out the full listing below to book this bad boy!

