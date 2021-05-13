Registration for Wintergreen Art Center’s Summer Arts Program

Camps begin on June 28, 2020, and include Art with HeART located at 39 Davis Street in partnership with the Presque Isle Housing Authority, and digital and visual arts camps at Wintergreen’s new location at the Aroostook Centre Mall.

“We are very excited to welcome Shaye McHatten back to our Summer Arts Program,” said Dottie Hutchins, Wintergreen’s executive director. “From her signature program, Art with HeART, to Create-a-Castle Camp, STEAM Camp, and more, this is Shaye’s fifth year touching young lives through the visual arts at Wintergreen.”

Josh Archer, Wintergreen’s digital arts teacher, is leading a series of weekly digital arts camps throughout the summer.

“Josh is doing amazing things at Wintergreen,” said Hutchins. “He is making all his favorite afterschool sessions into weekly arts camps—robotics, video production, and more—so we’ll have weekly digital arts camps from June through the middle of August. It is an action-packed, fun-filled lineup.”

In July, additional weekly arts camps will be offered at the Sargent Family Community Center in partnership with the Presque Isle Parks and Recreation Department.

“We are pleased to announce that Melanie Cyr, Wintergreen’s private party planner, is joining our summer arts teaching staff,” added Hutchins. “In July and August, Melanie is teaching photography, arts & crafts, and a nature-themed camp at the Rec Center for us. We are so excited to partner with the Rec Department’s team and have Melanie on location.”

Get our free mobile app

A full listing of arts camps can be found at www.wintergreenarts.org. Click on SUMMER ARTS 2021. Art with HeART is free to all local children. All other arts camps are $40 per week. Those interested may call (207) 762-3576, Monday through Thursday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM, e-mail wintergreenarts@gmail.com, or message us on Facebook.

About Wintergreen Arts Center: The Wintergreen Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2006, and located in Presque Isle, Maine. Wintergreen is an organization based on the idea that creativity, advocacy, and community can produce great things. Our mission is to provide meaningful experiences that encourage an appreciation of the arts, stimulate creativity and innovation, and offer an artistic community space where all are welcome.