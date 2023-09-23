Register for the Best Apple Pie Contest in Northern New England Here

How many times has your family or your friends told you your apple pie is out of this world?

Is your child a baker extraordinaire? Is apple pie their specialty?

A "yes" to either of these questions is a nudge to enter your pie recipe into the 97.5 WOKQ Apple Pie contest at the 39th annual Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 7 in Dover, New Hampshire.

America's favorite pie could win your way into the Dover history books for the biggest day of the year in this thriving NH town.

Amateur pie bakers can enter two divisions:

Adults: 16 years or older

Youth: 15 years or younger

What You Win

The winner in the youth division will receive a $50 gift card to Lickee's and Chewy's Candies and Creamery in Dover.

The adult division winner gets two tickets to ?? and bragging rights for the next year.

Apple Harvest Day brings over 60,000 people to downtown Dover, and is an event for the whole family, featuring live entertainment, 300 vendors, and 2 food courts.

Come join 97.5 WOKQ at Henry Law Park from 9am-4pm on October 7th.

You must REGISTER on the form below. On October 7, bring the pie to Henry Law Park in Dover by 11:00 a.m. at the latest. Please limit one registration per person.