Red Sox Offering Refunds For April And May Games

According to WBZ, the Boston Red Sox are offering refunds, credits, or ticket exchanges to people who bought tickets for games that will not be played due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the deal is being offered for games that were scheduled between April 2nd and May 28th.

The announcement read, in part:

"As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it’s important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May"

For more information or to take advantage of the offer, you can call 877-Red-Sox-9.