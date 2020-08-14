Recreational Marijuana Sales In Maine To Begin In October

Legal marijuana sales had been postponed indefinitely due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. That is about to change...

On Friday (August 14th), the Office of Marijuana Policy unveiled a timeline for adult use marijuana businesses in Maine.

According to WGME, the first licenses will be issued in early September and legal recreational sales will begin on October 9th.

Businesses wishing to sell marijuana must have an active license. And, due to the ongoing pandemic, retail businesses selling marijuana must adhere to any social distancing requirements. It is assumed that these businesses will attract a significant amount of walk-in traffic.

Individuals will need to be at least 21 years old to purchase marijuana.

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to stream the station, message the DJs, and participate in exclusive app-only contests. Enter your phone number in the box below and we'll text you the download link.