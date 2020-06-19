Record Heatwave Makes Caribou Hottest Spot in Eastern U.S.

Caribou, Maine was the hottest city in the eastern U.S. Thursday, according to initial weather data.

The National Weather Service says a "preliminary record" high temperature of 95 degrees was set at Caribou on Thursday. In fact it was hotter in Aroostook County than it was in Atlanta, Miami or Nashville. Caribou's old record high for the day was 90° set in 1955.

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s again Friday in Aroostook County and western New Brunswick, no doubt setting another record for the day. The National weather service says hot temperatures will continue into early next week.