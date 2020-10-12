Rebel Wilson is looking fabulous while on vacation in Mexico.

The Australian actress took to Instagram to share stunning swimsuit pics taken alongside her rumored boyfriend, Jacob Busch, on the beach in Cabo San Lucas.

The actress has been inching closer to her goal weight over the last few months after declaring 2020 her "Year of Health" back in January. She has reportedly been following the Mayr diet, which focuses on high-alkaline foods, and has been committed to exercising. Last weekend she announced that she only has six more pounds to lose before she reaches her goal weight of 165 pounds.

"This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!" she captioned the post.

"Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week...and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights)," she shared.

The Pitch Perfect star also shared a shirtless photo of her new bae on Instagram, cheekily writing, "Great view."

Wilson was first spotted with Busch, of the Anheuser-Busch brewing family, during a trip to Monaco last month.

