RCMP Respond to Rash of Robberies, Assaults in Moncton

The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating several cases of armed robbery and assault in the Moncton area that occurred within a nine-hour span Thursday night and early Friday.

Mugging in Sumner Park Thursday Evening

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, RCMP received a report of a robbery in Sumner Park in Moncton, according to Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell. A man in the park was approached by another man carrying a weapon, and was forced to give up a bag he was carrying.

Police say the victim was not injured and the suspect fled the scene. RCMP responded with Police Dog Services but were unable to locate the suspect. The matter remains under investigation, MacDonnell said.

Man Stabbed in Robbery at a Moncton Apartment Building

At around 10:25 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at an apartment building on McLaughlin Road in Moncton. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. The man was transported to hospital for treatment. With assistance from Police Dog Services, police arrested three men at a nearby apartment building. All three remain in custody pending further investigation, according to Sgt. MacDonnell.

Report of Late Night Home Invasion Elicits Police Response

Just before 11:30 p.m., police investigated a reported home invasion on McSweeney Avenue in Moncton. Due to the nature of the call, multiple police resources attended the scene before determining no incident had taken place.

Three Men Allegedly Involved in Home Invasion in Dieppe

At 4:12 a.m. Friday, police responded to a home invasion on Gauvin Street in Dieppe. Police believe three men wearing masks and carrying weapons entered the house and stole money before fleeing in an older model black Ford Mustang. The suspects remain at large. Police say a man at the residence was treated for minor injuries. The investigation is continuing.

"This was a busy night for our members, with many serious calls," MacDonnell said. "We take all calls for service seriously, and appreciate the public's help as we continue our investigations into these incidents."

At this time, police do not believe these incidents to be connected.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigations, you are asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.