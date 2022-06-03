RCMP Investigating Theft of Vehicle Recovered Burnt in Neguac, N.B.

Pickup Truck Stolen and Burnt

The Neguac RCMP is looking for information from the public about a pickup truck that was stolen on Sunday, May 29 in Neguac, New Brunswick.

Later that day, the Ford truck was recovered burnt and destroyed by the fire on Diggle Point Road in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Incident Details

Police said the vehicle was stolen from outside of a garage on Principale Street in Neguac. The RCMP believes the pickup truck was taken sometime between 2:40 a.m. and 11 a.m. on May 29, 2022.

Description of Stolen Pickup Truck

The Neguac RCMP provided a description of the truck. It is a black 2017 Ford 350 with a light on the top of it. The New Brunswick license plate number is CPF 813. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is 1BFWW21P07EA99115.

Remain Anonymous with Crime Stoppers

Contact the Neguac RCMP at 506-776-3000 if you have any information related to this incident, or if you saw any suspicious activity on May 29 near Principale Street in Neguac or Diggle Point Road in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation. You can remain anonymous and provide info by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

News Updates and Additional Info

This new Brunswick news story will be updated with additional information when it is made available and released to the media and public. Look for updates on the homepage, on the app and on social media, including Facebook.

