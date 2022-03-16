RCMP Arrest Three People Following Hit And Run Involving Cyclist

Three Arrested for Hit and Run

Three people were arrested on Sunday, March 13 and taken into custody for a hit and run involving a cyclist in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Hit and Run

The arrests came just 30 hours after the collision on March 11 around 9:35 p.m. A pickup truck struck a cyclist on Elmwood Drive and did not stay on scene, said the RCMP. The cyclist was taken to the hospital after suffering serious injuries that were non life-threatening.

Multiple Agencies Investigate the Case

An investigation followed involving the RCMP collision reconstructionist, the RCMP Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone), the Forensic Identification Services Unit, as well as members of the Southeast District RCMP.

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests

Early in the morning on March 13 during a traffic stop on Churchill Street around 12:15 a.m., police matched the pickup truck with the hit and run. A 29-year-old Sainte-Anne-de-Kent man was arrested and released later. He has a court date on June 8 in the Moncton Provincial Court. Police also arrested a second person for unrelated charges. Authorities released the third person.

Police Worked Together on Investigation

S/Sgt. MacDonnell, with the Codiac Regional RCMP said "Codiac Regional RCMP officers and specialized policing units worked collaboratively to determine a description of the suspect vehicle. This allowed us to quickly arrest those involved."

The investigation is continuing.

News Updates

This news story will be updated when more information is released as the investigation is ongoing.

