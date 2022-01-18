The RCMP arrested three people and seized 11 firearms, along with drugs and money as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Kedgwick and Saint-Quentin, New Brunswick.

Warrants were executed on Friday, January 14 at three different locations in Kedgwick and Saint-Quentin. The drugs seized are believed to be cocaine and meth, said the RCMP. Police said the firearms belonged to two of the individuals, one who’s Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL) had expired. The other individual did not have a PAL. Also seized was a replica pellet handgun and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A 55-year-old man from Saint-Quentin and a 30-year-old man from Kedgwick were arrested. They were released on conditions. They are scheduled to be in Campbellton Provincial Court on May 9, 2022. A 65-year-old man was also arrested and later released. Names were not released.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit. The Fredericton Police Force, the New Brunswick RCMP including Northeast District RCMP, the Northeast District RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and the RCMP Police Dog Services.

The investigation is ongoing, said police.

Contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you have any information about this investigation. You can remain anonymous by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca. Police ask for you to contact authorities if you have any information or suspect illegal drug trafficking or activity.

This news story will be updated when information is made available and released. Look for updates on our home page, on the app and on social media.

