Randy Moss’ Son Committing to Maine Football

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The youngest son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss has announced plans to attend the University of Maine.

Bangor Daily News reports that Montigo Moss announced Thursday on Twitter that he will play for the Black Bears.

Maine coach Nick Charlton could not comment under NCAA rules Thursday, as Montigo Moss had not signed a letter of intent.

Montigo Moss attended Fort Union (Virginia) Military Academy and is a wide receiver. Last season he had 41 touchdowns, 41 receptions and 1,041 yards, BDN reported.