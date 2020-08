What a beautiful lobster! The F/V Victoria sailing out of Isleford landed this rainbow lobster on Thursday. He was tossed back into the ocean

Photo Patricia Schimpf

Photo Patricia Schimpf

Photo Patricia Schimpf

I have never seen one like that! I've seen albino, yellow, red, orange and calico, but never a rainbow lobster!

Photo Sharon Tozier Gilley

Photo Amanda Beal

Maine Coast Fisherman's Alliance via Facebook

Photo Mike Billings

Alex Todd via Facebook

Photo Julie Hill