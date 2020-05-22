Rabid Fox Bites 76-Year-Old Maine Woman Sitting in her Yard

LISBON, Maine (AP) — Officials say a Maine woman was attacked and injured by a rabid fox while sitting in her yard.

The Sun Journal reports a 76-year-old woman suffered injuries after a fox bit her on her legs and hand in front of her Lisbon home.

Police says the victim’s husband heard her cries for help from the porch and worked with her to get control of the fox and eventually kill it. The animal ended up testing positive for rabies.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, was taken to a hospital to receive treatment, which includes rabies vaccination.