Quick Defrosting Trick for Those Icy New England Winters

We've all been there. Even with the best-laid plans, we're in a hurry, running late, and can't believe we have to sit and wait for our icy windows to defrost. Oh, those New England winters after a snow or ice storm. And even if you have a garage, these storms don't always happen when our vehicles are parked inside.

Now, the traditional way works for sure. You know the drill we go through of starting our vehicles, blasting the AC with the defroster button on, pumping our windshield wiper fluid a few times, and running our windshield wipers, watching them go back and forth to loosen up the ice while slowing melting the rest of the ice on the rest of your car windows.

winter driving - scraping ice from a windshield

This process works a bit quicker after using an ice scraper to break up the ice as well, if you so choose. Then we just sit in a warm car and listen to music while playing around on our phones, just relaxing and waiting.

However, according to the Today Show, if you're pressed for time, here's the secret to getting your windshield and any other windows ice-free in seconds. The winter life hack is simple, as it easily and quickly melts away the ice.

Grab an empty spray bottle

Fill up a third of the bottle with water

Fill the other two-thirds with isopropyl or rubbing alcohol

Shake it up

Spray

According to the Today Show, this solution works because the alcohol doesn't freeze until at least 138 degrees below zero, so just keep it in your car if you want.

