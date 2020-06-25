Propane Worker did not Perform Leak Check before Explosion

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — A technician who filled a propane tank days before a deadly explosion last year in Farmington failed to perform a required check for leaks.

The Maine Fuel Board fined, reprimanded and suspended the license of the C.N. Brown employee for failing to perform the check that was required because the tank had been completely empty.

The contents of the tank leaked from a line that was ruptured by installation of a metal post, and some entered the building.

The explosion last September leveled the building, killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured seven other people.