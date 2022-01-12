Presque Isle’s Cummings Earns League’s Top Weekly Honors; 6 Named

The Big East Conference of Maine announced their weekly awards and a Presque Isle star has taken home the top honor for the week.

Malachi Cummings

Congratulations to Presque Isle Wildcats guard, Malachi Cummings on being named Big East Player of the Week. Cummings is being recognized for his effort in Presque Isle's two wins last week, defeating rival Caribou and Washington Academy.

The Weekly Stat line

During the two-game stretch Malachi averaged 19.5 points per game, 7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, to lead the Wildcats to a 2-0 week. The announcement of the honor came hours before Cummings scored 20-points in a 72-64 win over the Houlton Shiretowners on Tuesday night. Presque Isle is now 7-2 on the season and are currently #3 in the heal point standings in Class B Northern Maine.



"X" Is On a Roll; Shires Join Him

Malachi's teammate, Xavier McAtee was named to the league's weekly "Honor Roll” for his efforts last week. The senior averaged 21.5 ppg and pulled down 6.5 rebounds per game. Caleb Solomon and Isaiah Gentle from Houlton were also named to the honor roll by scoring 23 and 18 respectively, in their tough 1-point loss to Old Town.

3 Aroostook County Girls Get the Honor

On the girls' side, Grace Jaffray of Ellsworth received the Player of the Week for a dominant week across 4 games. She averaged 19 ppg, 12 rebounds per game, 4.5 steals per game. Abby Leahy of the Caribou Vikings was named to the honor roll for averaging 16.5 ppg, 6 rebounds per game, and 6.5 steals in two games. Faith Sjoberg's 22.5 ppg and Anna Jandreau's 16 ppg, earned the two Presque Isle players a spot on the conference's weekly honor roll.



