Presque Isle Woman Sentenced For Passing Counterfeit Bill

A 29-year-old Presque Isle woman was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Bangor for passing counterfeit money.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Vicky LeClerc to time served plus two years of supervised release. LeClerc has been in federal custody since June 27, 2019, according to U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank. She pleaded guilty in December.

Court records show that in December 2018, LeClerc contacted a woman who was selling clothes on Facebook. LeClerc stated that she wanted to purchase the clothes for $20 and the seller agreed.

LeClerc later met with the seller and paid for the clothes with a $50 bill. The seller became suspicious that the bill was counterfeit because it did not feel right. The woman took the bill to the Presque Isle Police Department, which confirmed it to be fake.

At the time of the sale, prosecutors say LeClerc was aware that the $50 bill was counterfeit.

Presque Isle Police and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.