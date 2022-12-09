Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’

A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water.

Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.

The Bangor Water District was awarded the highest marks in the "water with a disinfectant category," which includes chlorine.

Skyline Trailer Park, situated on the Parsons Road along the Aroostook River, won the “non-disinfectant” category, as first reported by WGME.

When the two finalists went head-to-head, Skyline was declared the winner, with the best tasting drinking water in Maine for 2023. They will go on to represent the state in the National Taste Test in Washington, D.C. in February.



Maine Rural Water Association’s annual conference provides water and wastewater professionals with an opportunity to gather for professional and community development.

The conference Included updates on PFAS rules and regulations from the Maine Drinking Water Program and Department of Environmental Protection, presentations aimed at enhancing relationships between municipalities and utility districts, and best practices for accessing state and federal funding.

