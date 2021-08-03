The Presque Isle Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a local 17-year-old girl.

UPDATE: Presque Isle Police say Kenadee has been located.

Officials say Kenadee Curry's hair is now brown, although it's blonde in this picture. No information has been released about how long she's been missing, or where police believe she may be.

Anyone who has seen Kenadee or who thinks they have pertinent information is asked to call the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476.

