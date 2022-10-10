Presque Isle & John Bapst Soccer Split In Class B North Soccer

Crusaders and Cats

The soccer fields at the Johnson Athletic Complex were busy on Monday as the Presque Isle Wildcats girls’ and boys’ soccer teams hosted John Bapst. There were four games played between the junior varsity and varsity teams.

loading...

Lady Wildcats coming off of a huge weekend win

After handing Old Town their second loss of the season over the weekend, the Presque Isle girls made a jump up to third place in the most recent Class B North girls’ standings. John Bapst came to Presque Isle with a record of 6-2-2.

loading...

Don't blink or you'll miss a goal

In the girls’ game Presque Isle sprinted ahead with three quick goals and were able to control the game with a comfortable lead. John Bapst was able to mount a few opportunities throughout the remainder of the game, but the early hole was too deep to come out of. Presque Isle would go on to win by a final score of 5-1. The Wildcats are now 7-4-1 with games remaining against Caribou and Hermon.

The guys were not so fortunate over the weekend

The John Bapst boys’ came to Presque Isle with a 9-0-1 record and a firm grip on the #1 spot in Class B North. Presque Isle is coming off of a double-overtime tie against Old Town on Saturday. The tie was not without controversy as it appeared Presque Isle had scored the game-winning goal in overtime, only to find out the officials did not feel a goal was scored.

loading...

loading...

Great game played by both sides

Presque Isle and John Bapst exchanged quality attacks throughout the first half before the hometown Wildcats struck with a goal three minutes before halftime. Showing no signs of panic, John Bapst was able to put in two second half goals and earn the 2-1 victory. Presque Isle will close out the season with Caribou and Hermon this week.