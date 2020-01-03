Presque Isle Area Schools Boost Security after Threatening Email

MSAD 1 officials have boosted security a day after a threatening email prompted the closure of Presque Isle area schools.

According to school officials, the email sent to Presque Isle High School principal Dave Bartlett threatened a school shooting on Thursday if certain criteria were not met.

As a precaution, students were dismissed at 9:30 a.m. Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly said her department along with several local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies are conducting an investigation in an attempt to apprehend whoever is responsible for sending the threat.

Police believe the email may have come from a fake email address.

MSAD 1 Superintendent Ben Greenlaw said in a notice to parents that there will be increased police presence today at Presque Isle High School as well as at the middle and elementary schools.

In addition, students will not be allowed to leave the high school for lunch. As always school buildings will remain locked and secure during the school day.