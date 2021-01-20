In one of his final acts as president, Donald Trump has pardoned more than 70 people.

In the early hours of Wednesday (January 20), the final day of his four-year presidential term, Trump announced 73 pardons and 70 commutations, according to CNN.

The list of pardons includes regular people who have spent years languishing in prison, as well as politically-connected friends and celebrities such as Lil Wayne, Kodak Black and, in one of the most controversial pardons, disgraced former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who reportedly anticipated a pardon from the outgoing president, was not included on the list.

Trump has until noon Wednesday to issue any lingering last-minute pardons.

“Tuesday’s group includes non-violent offenders whose names have been percolating for years among advocates who believe their punishments never fit their crimes and whose cases underscore the broken nature of the country’s criminal justice system,” reported the New York Times a day earlier.

According to CNN, Trump held a meeting on Sunday with the White House counsel—Pat Cipollone, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner—to review candidates for his final pardons.

Rapper Lil Wayne, who pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun in his jet in Miami in December 2019, was indeed among those previously expected to receive a pardon or clemency from Trump. He faced up to 10 years in prison at a hearing in Miami on January 28.

The rapper appeared to support Trump during last year’s presidential campaign when he tweeted a photo of himself with the president, backing Trump’s criminal justice reform program and economic plan for Black Americans.

It is traditional for U.S. presidents to issue pardons and clemency at the end of their term in office. As The Guardian explained, Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, George W. Bush commuted the sentence of former staffer Lewis “Scooter” Libby and Bill Clinton controversially pardoned financier Marc Rich.

Click here to see an officialstatement from the White House. See Trump's full list of final pardons and commutations, below:

Todd Boulanger

Abel Holtz

Representative Rick Renzi

Kenneth Kurson

Casey Urlacher

Carl Andrews Boggs

Jaime A. Davidson

James E. Johnson, Jr.

Tommaso Buti

Kodak Black/Bill K. Kapri

Jawad A. Musa

Adriana Shayota

Glen Moss

Anthony Levandowski

Aviem Sella

Michael Liberty

Greg Reyes

Ferrell Damon Scott

Jerry Donnell Walden

Jeffrey Alan Conway

Benedict Olberding

Syrita Steib-Martin

Michael Ashley

Lou Hobbs

Matthew Antoine Canady

Mario Claiborne

Rodney Nakia Gibson

Tom Leroy Whitehurst

Monstsho Eugene Vernon

Luis Fernando Sicard

DeWayne Phelps

Isaac Nelson

Traie Tavares Kelly

Javier Gonzales

Eric Wesley Patton

Robert William Cawthon

Hal Knudson Mergler

Gary Evan Hendler

John Harold Wall

Steven Samuel Grantham

Clarence Olin Freeman

Fred Keith Alford

John Knock

Kenneth Charles Fragoso

Luis Gonzalez

Anthony DeJohn

Corvain Cooper

Way Quoe Long

Michael Pelletier

Craig Cesal

Darrell Frazier

Lavonne Roach

Blanca Virgen

Robert Francis

Brian Simmons

Derrick Smith

Raymond Hersman

David Barren

James Romans

Jonathon Braun

Michael Harris

Kyle Kimoto

Chalana McFarland

Eliyahu Weinstein

John Estin Davis

Alex Adjmi

Elliott Broidy

Stephen K. Bannon

Douglas Jemal

Noah Kleinman

Dr. Scott Harkonen

Johnny D. Phillips, Jr.

Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki

Tena Logan

MaryAnne Locke

April Coots

Caroline Yeats

Jodi Lynn Richter

Kristina Bohnenkamp

Mary Roberts

Cassandra Ann Kasowski

Lerna Lea Paulson

Ann Butler

Sydney Navarro

Tara Perry

John Nystrom

Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen

Jessica Frease

Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes

Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford

Jon Harder

Scott Conor Crosby

Chris Young

Adrianne Miller

Lynn Barney

Joshua J. Smith

Amy Povah

Dr. Frederick Nahas

David Tamman

Dr. Faustino Bernadett

Paul Erickson

Kwame Kilpatrick

Fred “Dave” Clar

Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay

David Rowland

Randall “Duke” Cunningham

William Walters

Lil Wayne/Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

Stephen Odzer

James Brian Cruz

Steven Benjamin Floyd

Joey Hancock

David E. Miller

James Austin Hayes

Drew Brownstein

Robert Bowker

Amir Khan

Shalom Weiss

Salomon Melgen

Patrick Lee Swisher

Robert Sherrill

Dr. Robert S. Corkern

David Lamar Clanton

George Gilmore

Desiree Perez

Robert “Bob” Zangrillo

Hillel Nahmad

Brian McSwain

John Duncan Fordham

William “Ed” Henry