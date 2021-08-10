Preseason Football: Patriots vs Washington, August 12, 2021

The New England Patriots kick off their preseason with a special presentation on Q96.1 as the Washington Football Team heads to Gillette to take on the Pats, Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Due to the Red Sox schedule on 101.9 The Rock, we will broadcast the pregame, game and post game on our sister station, Q 96.1, WQHR FM. During the regular season, the Patriots will be heard on 101.9 The Rock, WOZI FM.

Listen for the pregame starting at 4:30 p.m. as the crew breaks down the matchup and talks about the season prospects going forward. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. with all the play-by-play and commentary to keep you informed. The post game show goes over the game highlights as well as some of the bad plays. The analysis includes phone calls from listeners.

The Patriots have some good games this season as they continue to build. Take a look at the full schedule from their home page.

The New England Patriots Facebook page is very interactive with a lot of fun, updated and important information you need. Follow the features, interviews, photos, fan favorites and updates.

There are some exclusive photos coming out of the Patriots' training camp. They show the team getting ready for the season with some familiar players and some new ones too.

Here are some more photos to get you ready for the preseason and regular season.

