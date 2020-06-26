PQI Flights Scheduled through Dulles International Airport

The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved United Airlines request that the hub for service to the Presque Isle International Airport be moved from Newark to Washington Dulles International Airport.

With this approval Presque Isle will have all flights going through Dulles indefinitely.

PQI airport director Scott Wardwell said, “This is terrific news for those who had concerns about the air traffic delays that the service had experienced with the hub at Newark. Washington Dulles International has excellent on time performance.”

Dulles is United Airline’s second largest hub on the East Coast.