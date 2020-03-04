Power Outages in Aroostook County & Other Areas

Outage Details: 2:08 pm - Emera Maine crews are addressing a number of power outages Wednesday afternoon as the result of strong winds across our service area.

From Fort Kent to Allagash, Eastbrook to Franklin, winds and wind gusts have caused service interruptions to more than 2,100 customers.

Outage Cause: High Winds and Wind Gusts

Estimated Number of Meters Affected:

Aroostook: 1031

Hancock: 696

Northern Penobscot: -

Piscataquis County: 4

Penobscot: 290

Washington: 7

Estimated Total: 2058

Updates, Safety Considerations & Contact Information: Customers encountering a downed line or a tree in contact with one are urged to stay clear and call 911 or our Customer Contact Center right away to report the issue.

Workers will remain in the field making repairs until all customers are fully restored. For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit the Live Outage & Restoration Map.

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via the website or by calling our Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).