Power Outages and Restoration, Aroostook County + More

Versant Power posted an restoration and power outage update as of 4 pm Thursday.

Over 3800 meters are without power in Aroostook County. Visit the live map below for more details.

Cause: Outages due to High Winds and Wind Gusts

Estimated Number of Meters Affected: 24653

Aroostook: 3802

Hancock: 3053

Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis County: 3202

Penobscot: 14228

Washington: 368

Outage Details: Versant Power crews continue to assess damage and address hundreds of reports of trees on power lines throughout northern and eastern Maine on Wednesday afternoon after winds approached 50 mph for a significant part of the day. Although power has been restored to thousands of affected customers, more than 24,000 are without power Wednesday afternoon, including more than 14,000 in Greater Bangor.

Restoration efforts are expected to continue through the night and, in some locations, into the end of the week.

As winds and reports of new outages decline, we will work to provide more specific estimated restoration times.

Safety Considerations & Contact Information:

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via our website or by calling our Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000. You may also follow us on Twitter at @versantpower.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit the Live Outage & Restoration Map.