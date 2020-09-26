Potato Truck Catches on Fire on Rt. 1 in Bridgewater

Maine State Police and Bridgewater Fire Department responded a potato truck fire around noon Saturday on US Route 1 in Bridgewater.

When they arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames, according to Sgt. Chad Fuller.

Police say the driver, 65-year-old Reginald Shaw of Bridgewater, had noticed the truck was smoking and pulled over on the side of the road. When he got out, he noticed that a large amount of potato tops stuck underneath the cab had ignited and the truck was on fire.

Bridgewater Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze and was able to save most of the load. The cab appeared to be destroyed.

The 2004 Sterling bulk body truck is owned by Whited Farms of Bridgewater. The vehicle was towed by Brewer’s Service of Mars Hill.

Trooper Kyle Rider investigated the incident.