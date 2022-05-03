Post Malone Expecting First Child

Post Malone's first child is on the way.

A rep for Post Malone confirmed to XXL that he and his longterm girlfriend—who has yet to see the spotlight—are expecting their first child together. According to a TMZ report on Tuesday (May 3), the couple celebrated the baby news this past weekend with a private party in Southern California for only family and close friends.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life," the "Motley Crew" rapper told the media outlet. "I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since [sic] I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

The couple are reportedly happy building their relationship in private, away from the limelight.

The big news comes on the heels of Post's announcement of his upcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which is scheduled to drop on Friday, June 3.

Hits Daily Double reported today that the record is currently estimated to bring in somewhere between 250,000 and 275,000 total units first-week, which would make it Post's lowest first-week total since his debut release Stoney.

Over the last year, Malone has released two singles: "Motley Crew" and The Weeknd-assisted "One Right Now." Both received notable success, with the former peaking at No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and the latter at No. 6.

It remains to be seen whether or not another new song will come before Twelve Carat Toothache drops next month.