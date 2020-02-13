Portland Maine’s Pihcintu Chorus Sang At The UN And Bono Loved It

There's a fantastic singing group in Portland, Maine called the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus spreading a message of hope.

According to this post on the Portland Public Schools Facebook page, talented group of local young ladies performed at the United Nations in New York City this past Tuesday.

And how about this? A great man who is no stranger to promoting peace in the world was in the audience too. It was Bono of U2. Looks like he enjoyed the performance so much that he made sure to go backstage afterwards so he could let them know in person.

What a sweet wonderful moment for these terrific kids. Congratulations from your friends at WBLM and thank you for raising your beautiful voices for justice with love.

Here's another photo along with video of Bono chatting with the Pihcintu girls. What a memory that's been made for them!

Watch this moving music video of Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus for the song "Somewhere". It was released last November to create awareness for World Children's Day.