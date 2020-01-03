Portland Is One Of The 10 Best Cities For Jobs In The US

Did you know unemployment in the United States is at a 50 year low? Just 3.6% right now in this country are jobless, and we are expecting a rise in hiring. They say the graduating class of 2020 is expected to see a 5% increase of hires from the class of 2019. But the question on everyone's mind is: Where are all the jobs?

Well WalletHub scoured the United States to find the best cities in the country for jobs and one of the best is right here in Maine.

They counted the top 180 cities and ranked them based on everything from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary.

10. Boise, ID

9. Portland, ME

8. Tempe, AZ

7. Boston, MA

6. Chandler, AZ

5. Fremont, CA

4. Austin, TX

3. San Francisco, CA

2. South Burlington, VT

1. Scottsdale, AZ

Other listings:

Lewiston ME: 116

My hometown Oceanside, CA: 96

Last place: Detroit Michigan