Many of us who have grown up in Maine have a general idea of what it's like to catch and cook Maine lobsters. But it's always interesting when you can learn something new. And thanks to well-known internet chef Nick DiGiovanni I now know a little bit more about lobstering than I did before today.

According to Forbes magazine, DiGiovanni made the list of their "30 Under 30" last year.

"Nick DiGiovanni is one of TikTok's top U.S. food creators with 4.1 million followers and more than 260 million monthly views. He was the youngest-ever finalist on MasterChef and finished third during Season 10. The Harvard graduate is currently deferring his enrollment in Harvard Business School's 2+2 program so he can focus on cooking videos and his startup, Voodles, a vegetable pasta for kids backed by Harvard's Innovation Lab."

DiGiovanni recently posted a video of his adventures shadowing a commercial lobsterman here in Maine.

"I almost lost a finger! We spent a day on the ocean bringing in lobsters for a day of commercial lobster fishing. I was quite careful...Lobstermen don't mess around."

"Fortunately, Curt kept us safe, and we didn't mess with anybody else's lobster traps so nobody attacked us. But, I want to give a major thanks to Curt and his family for bringing us in and out in one piece."



They started out, as one would, on the water, hauling in and checking traps.

Then they moved to the processing plant, for a look at where the lobster are kept after they're caught.

The video finished up with some cooking tips on how to remove the meat from the lobster...

...and a look at a little-known way to prepare lobster by frying the meat.

An interesting look indeed, and with millions of subscribers to his channel, perhaps DiGiovanni has helped educate folks around the world on what goes down here in Maine waters to make sure this delicacy makes it to the dinner plate.

